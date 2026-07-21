Madhavan on why 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam...' is 'so relevant'
What's the story
R Madhavan is set to host the revival of the iconic talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, titled Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, which will be available on ZEE5. The show was originally hosted by the late Farooq Shaikh in the early 2000s on Zee TV and featured candid conversations with Bollywood celebrities about their personal and professional lives. Now, Madhavan will take over as host for the revamped version.
Host's perspective
'We know what they do, where they go...but...'
Madhavan spoke about hosting the show in a statement, saying, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go and what they share, but we rarely get to know who they truly are."
"That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."
He added that hosting the show is both an honor and a responsibility.
Show details
Guests on 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0'
Madhavan also teased the kind of guests that will appear on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0.
He said, "This season, we'll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys."
"..Beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us."
Show revival
When will 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0' stream?
ZEE5 announced the revival of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai as part of its multi-language content slate.
The press note described the show as "a cultural phenomenon that left an enduring impact on audiences across generations."
It added that the show became synonymous with "heartfelt and deeply human conversations under the legendary stewardship of the late Farooq Shaikh."
The streaming date for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 is yet to be revealed.