Madhavan receives Padma Shri, dedicates honor to family and supporters
R. Madhavan just received the Padma Shri, one of India's top civilian awards, and he's feeling pretty thankful.
He showed up at the ceremony with his wife Sarita, son Vedaant, and his mom.
On social media, Madhavan dedicated the honor to his family, supporters, and colleagues in film.
He said the recognition "reminds me ... to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema ... and to serve my country."
Chopra and Zinta congratulate Madhavan
Sarita shared a heartfelt note about how Madhavan's passion has touched so many lives, while Vedaant called it an "amazing achievement."
The big moment also got shout-outs from stars like Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta.
With hits like 3 Idiots and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect under his belt, Madhavan keeps proving he's one of Indian cinema's most versatile talents.