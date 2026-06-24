Madhavan receives Padma Shri, dedicates honor to family and supporters Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

R. Madhavan just received the Padma Shri, one of India's top civilian awards, and he's feeling pretty thankful.

He showed up at the ceremony with his wife Sarita, son Vedaant, and his mom.

On social media, Madhavan dedicated the honor to his family, supporters, and colleagues in film.

He said the recognition "reminds me ... to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema ... and to serve my country."