R Madhavan's 'GDN': Cast, plot, release date

The trailer for GDN was launched earlier this month at a special event at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Naidu's hometown.

The entire cast and crew were present at the event, along with Naidu's family members.

The trailer begins with someone claiming that an elderly Naidu had gone mad after bombing his own building.

It then introduces Naidu's character, who is targeted by his detractors for making millions through his transport system, UMS, and starting a polytechnic engineering college.