R Madhavan's 'GDN': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited period drama GDN, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and starring R Madhavan, will be released worldwide on August 7. The announcement was made by Varghese Moolans Pictures, the production house behind the film. "Story of a man driven by passion... fueled by legacy. #GDN releases worldwide on August 7," they wrote on social media. The movie is a biopic of legendary Indian inventor and philanthropist GD Naidu.
Trailer launch
Film's trailer was released recently
The trailer for GDN was launched earlier this month at a special event at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Naidu's hometown.
The entire cast and crew were present at the event, along with Naidu's family members.
The trailer begins with someone claiming that an elderly Naidu had gone mad after bombing his own building.
It then introduces Naidu's character, who is targeted by his detractors for making millions through his transport system, UMS, and starting a polytechnic engineering college.
Trailer details
Meet the cast and characters
The trailer also features Jayaram as Krishnan, a character who tries to thwart Naidu's success.
Vinay Rai's character is seen telling an English official to "soil the books" to restrict Naidu's growth.
The British government brings treason charges against Naidu, accusing him of doing business with the Nazis and acting against the interests of the Crown.
The film also stars Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, and Aditi Balan and features music by Govind Vasantha.