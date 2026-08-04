Madhavan's 125cr property portfolio reflects work and family priorities
R Madhavan isn't just a star on screen: he's built a real estate portfolio worth about ₹125 crore, thanks to his film and brand earnings.
His homes in Mumbai, Chennai, and Dubai aren't just fancy: they each reflect his work, values, and family priorities.
Madhavan invests in family and roots
His Mumbai apartment (₹17.5 crore) features warm wooden interiors, a private library, meditation space, and even a terrace garden where he grows vegetables.
In Chennai (₹18 crore), his bungalow blends Tamil tradition with modern style, serving as both his creative base for Tamil films and a nod to his roots.
Meanwhile, in Dubai, the home is all about supporting his son Vedaant's swimming career since it's close to top training centers, showing how Madhavan invests not just in luxury but also in family dreams.