Madhavan's Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex apartment 4,182 sqft 5-bedroom ₹17.5cr
Entertainment
R Madhavan's Mumbai apartment is seriously impressive: think 4,182 square feet of luxury in Bandra Kurla Complex, with five bedrooms and a price tag of ₹17.5 crore.
The place balances modern style with traditional touches, featuring plush seating, cool lighting, and even a peaceful garden swing for those chill moments away from the city rush.
Madhavan's apartment 2 parking spots, actor-filmmaker
The apartment comes with two parking spots and sits close to the well-known Signia Pearl complex.
Madhavan's career has been just as remarkable: he has worked in both acting and filmmaking.