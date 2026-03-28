Madhavan's Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex apartment 4,182 sqft 5-bedroom ₹17.5cr Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

R Madhavan's Mumbai apartment is seriously impressive: think 4,182 square feet of luxury in Bandra Kurla Complex, with five bedrooms and a price tag of ₹17.5 crore.

The place balances modern style with traditional touches, featuring plush seating, cool lighting, and even a peaceful garden swing for those chill moments away from the city rush.