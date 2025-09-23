Next Article
Madhur Bhandarkar clears air on 'The Wives's casting rumors
Entertainment
Madhur Bhandarkar has cleared the air about his new film, The Wives—despite rumors, Fatima Sana Shaikh isn't part of the cast.
"The reports around her casting were all untrue. She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film," Bhandarkar clarified, calling earlier reports untrue.
Instead, Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mouni Roy take the lead.
Arjan Bajwa also joins the cast for another team-up with Bhandarkar.
The movie is already shot and now in post-production, so fans can look forward to seeing what this fresh lineup brings when The Wives finally hits screens soon.