Madhur Bhandarkar clears air on 'The Wives's casting rumors Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Madhur Bhandarkar has cleared the air about his new film, The Wives—despite rumors, Fatima Sana Shaikh isn't part of the cast.

"The reports around her casting were all untrue. She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film," Bhandarkar clarified, calling earlier reports untrue.

Instead, Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mouni Roy take the lead.