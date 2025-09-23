Mohan Khokar's centenary celebrated with exhibition of Indian dance artifacts

Born in 1924 in Quetta, Baluchistan (now in Pakistan), Khokar broke barriers as Kalakshetra's first male student from North India. He learned from greats like Zohra Segal and Rukmini Devi Arundale, started India's very first university dance department at just 24, and later spent nearly two decades shaping policy at Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Living archive

The centenary wasn't just about looking back—Ashish Khokar shared how his father dreamed of making India's dance heritage accessible to all.

Thanks to IGNCA and supporters nationwide, that dream is now reality: MKDC stands as a living archive for anyone curious about where Indian dance comes from—and where it can go next.