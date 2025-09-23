Mohan Khokar's centenary celebrated with exhibition of Indian dance artifacts
Delhi just marked the 100th birth anniversary of Prof. Mohan Khokar, the legendary Indian dance scholar and archivist, with a vibrant exhibition at IGNCA.
On September 18, rare posters, costumes, and artifacts from the iconic Mohan Khokar Dance Collection (MKDC) were on display—giving everyone a glimpse into India's rich dance legacy.
Khokar's legacy
Born in 1924 in Quetta, Baluchistan (now in Pakistan), Khokar broke barriers as Kalakshetra's first male student from North India.
He learned from greats like Zohra Segal and Rukmini Devi Arundale, started India's very first university dance department at just 24, and later spent nearly two decades shaping policy at Sangeet Natak Akademi.
Living archive
The centenary wasn't just about looking back—Ashish Khokar shared how his father dreamed of making India's dance heritage accessible to all.
Thanks to IGNCA and supporters nationwide, that dream is now reality: MKDC stands as a living archive for anyone curious about where Indian dance comes from—and where it can go next.