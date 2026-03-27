Madhuri Dixit leases office in Lower Parel for ₹2.81cr

Rent starts at ₹4.25 lakh per month

The lease was registered this month with a stamp duty of ₹72,600 and a security deposit of ₹17 lakh. Rent starts at ₹4.25 lakh per month and will go up by 5% each year, ending at ₹5.16 lakh monthly.

Lower Parel is now one of Mumbai's top business hotspots, so it makes sense that Madhuri has taken office space here and it keeps options open while staying close to the action.