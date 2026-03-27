Madhuri Dixit leases office in Lower Parel for ₹2.81cr
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit has just leased a 731-square-foot office at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for five years, totaling ₹2.81 crore.
This follows her October 2022 purchase of a luxury apartment in Worli, showing she's pretty invested in Mumbai real estate these days.
Rent starts at ₹4.25 lakh per month
The lease was registered this month with a stamp duty of ₹72,600 and a security deposit of ₹17 lakh. Rent starts at ₹4.25 lakh per month and will go up by 5% each year, ending at ₹5.16 lakh monthly.
Lower Parel is now one of Mumbai's top business hotspots, so it makes sense that Madhuri has taken office space here and it keeps options open while staying close to the action.