Madhuri Dixit leases commercial unit in Mumbai for ₹2.81cr

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has reportedly leased a commercial unit in Mumbai 's Lower Parel area for over five years, with a total rental outgo of ₹2.81 crore. The deal was registered earlier this month and pertains to a space in One Lodha Place, an office development in the micro-market. The leased unit has a carpet area of 731 sq ft and comes with one car parking slot.

Lease specifics Lease agreement spans 60 months with 5% annual escalation The lease agreement spans 60 months with a 5% annual escalation. The monthly rent starts at ₹4.25L in the first year and increases to ₹4.46L in the second year, further rising by 5% each subsequent year until it reaches ₹5.16L in the fifth year. Additionally, she has paid a security deposit of ₹17L at the time of registration, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra.

Area overview Area's appeal and growth trajectory The Lower Parel-Worli area has become one of Mumbai's key commercial and residential hubs due to the redevelopment of mill land into premium office spaces, luxury residences, and mixed-use developments. The region's proximity to major business districts like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point, on top of its strong connectivity through arterial roads and suburban rail, continues to support demand.

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Locality transformation Locality overview and lifestyle amenities Once an industrial zone, Lower Parel has now become an urban hub with upscale high-rise residences, gated communities, and mixed-use developments. The area boasts excellent connectivity through major arterial routes and the suburban railway network, making it convenient for daily commuting professionals. It is also home to prominent commercial and lifestyle landmarks like High Street Phoenix and Palladium, along with numerous corporate offices and financial institutions.

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