'Lock Upp': Madhuri Grover denies rift rumors with Shreya Kalra

Grover said, "There was no rift from my side. I think when Shreya also felt that Madhuri will put her mind to it, maybe she didn't understand it earlier. But there was no rift in the friendship."

"And I was the same from the beginning."

She added, "I mean, I will do what I feel is right. Earlier, there was no opportunity to do all this. So, I got a chance to do it in this task."