'Lock Upp': Madhuri Grover denies rift rumors with Shreya Kalra
What's the story
Entrepreneur Madhuri Grover, who was recently evicted from Netflix's Lock Upp, has spoken about her relationship with fellow contestant-influencer Shreya Kalra. Their friendship soured after a recent task where Grover defended Yogesh Rawat, much to Kalra's displeasure. However, in an interview with Mid-Day, Grover clarified that there was no rift from her side despite the apparent clash.
Friendship dynamics
'I will do what I feel is right'
Grover said, "There was no rift from my side. I think when Shreya also felt that Madhuri will put her mind to it, maybe she didn't understand it earlier. But there was no rift in the friendship."
"And I was the same from the beginning."
She added, "I mean, I will do what I feel is right. Earlier, there was no opportunity to do all this. So, I got a chance to do it in this task."
Insecurity accusation
'She is very smart. She can fight, but...'
Further, when asked to comment on whether Kalra was "insecure," Grover said, "She is very smart. She can fight, but she can also go and talk to others and clarify."
"So, that is her side. And now she will bring that to the forefront."
Targeted accusations
Grover was evicted from the show
Grover was evicted from Lock Upp 2 in the middle of the week after failing to complete a task despite being initially safe.
Last week, to save herself, the businessperson had revealed one of her secrets. She said that she and husband Ashneer Grover were willing to have a third kid, but their families opposed the idea.
"The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child."