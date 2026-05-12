'Madhuvidhu' streams on Sony LIV May 22 and Panicker debut
Entertainment
Madhuvidhu, a Malayalam romantic family drama, is coming to Sony LIV on May 22.
The story follows Ammu (Sharafudheen) as he navigates marriage and family chaos in his traditional household.
It's also the acting debut of Kalyani Panicker, daughter of veteran actress Bindu Panicker.
'Madhuvidhu' cast composer and ETimes review
The film features Jagadish, Saikumar, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.
Sony LIV teased it with "The wedding is locked. So is the chaos."
ETimes gave it a mixed review: ETimes called out a messy second half but said it's a refreshing break from darker films.