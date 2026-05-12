'Madhuvidhu' streams on Sony LIV May 22 and Panicker debut

'Madhuvidhu' cast composer and ETimes review

The film features Jagadish, Saikumar, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Sony LIV teased it with "The wedding is locked. So is the chaos."

ETimes gave it a mixed review: ETimes called out a messy second half but said it's a refreshing break from darker films.