Madhya Pradesh High Court cancels change to woman's birth date
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has canceled a local official's decision to change a woman's birth date, saying she deserves a fair hearing.
Her Mahakumbh appearance made her go viral after a video of her selling rudraksha garlands in Prayagraj, but the birth-date dispute and related legal action arose later, after her March 2026 interfaith marriage and the ensuing complaint/FIR.
Interfaith marriage triggers birth record dispute
Things got complicated after her interfaith marriage in March 2026: her original birth certificate was scrapped, and her husband faced legal trouble.
Her family argued she was underage based on one hospital record, but her official documents say otherwise.
The case also drew love jihad allegations, with the couple insisting the changes weren't done properly.
The court emphasized that everyone deserves fair treatment and proper legal process.