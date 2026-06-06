Madonna debuts 10-minute 'Confessions II' short film at Tribeca Festival
Madonna just dropped a 10-minute short film for her upcoming album, "Confessions II," at the Tribeca Festival.
The premiere at New York City's Beacon Theatre featured cameos from Julia Garner, Kate Moss, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.
Directed by TORSO, the film blends eye-catching visuals with clips from six tracks, including "I Feel So Free" and "Bring Your Love."
Madonna's 'Confessions II' releases July 3
The project took six months to pull together and squeezed in 15 cameos in just four hours.
One standout for Madonna was co-writing "The Test" with her daughter Leon, a "healing moment," as she described it.
Madonna also performed live in Times Square for 50,000 fans on June 4 to preview the album.
"Confessions II" lands July 3, with the short film hitting YouTube on June 8.