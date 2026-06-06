Madonna debuts 10-minute 'Confessions II' short film at Tribeca Festival

Madonna's 'Confessions II' releases July 3

The project took six months to pull together and squeezed in 15 cameos in just four hours.

One standout for Madonna was co-writing "The Test" with her daughter Leon, a "healing moment," as she described it.

Madonna also performed live in Times Square for 50,000 fans on June 4 to preview the album.

"Confessions II" lands July 3, with the short film hitting YouTube on June 8.