Madonna's Coachella costume goes missing; singer offers reward for return

Madonna has announced that her vintage costume from Coachella is missing and has asked for its "safe return." The singer wore the purple corset bodysuit with purple stockings and lavender gloves during a surprise performance at the California music festival. She later revealed on stage that the same outfit had been worn during her first Coachella appearance in 2006.

Details The singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts The Like a Virgin singer took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment over the missing costume. She wrote, "Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible." "This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing - my costume that was pulled from my personal archives - jacket, corset, dress and all other garments."

Search Madonna is offering a reward for the safe return Madonna further added, "These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well." "I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team. I'm offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all my heart."

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Significance Significance of archival garments for artists The missing costume is not just any outfit for Madonna; it's a piece of her history. Archival garments hold significant value for artists as they represent past eras, performances, and creative milestones. The singer has used archival fashion throughout her career, with these pieces connecting to past tours, videos, and public appearances.

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