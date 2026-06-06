Madonna open to touring 'Confessions II' but rejects Vegas residency
Entertainment
Madonna said she could go on tour for her new visual album, Confessions II, but don't expect her to settle down in Las Vegas.
At the Tribeca Festival premiere on June 5, she joked about not wanting to "wake up every morning and see Vegas," to roaring applause from the crowd.
'Confessions II' drops July 3
Confessions II lands July 3 as a follow-up to her iconic 2005 album.
Directed by TORSO, the visual album features six tracks and guest spots from Julia Garner, Debi Mazar, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who also co-wrote the track The Test.
You can catch the film version on YouTube starting June 8.