Madonna shrugs off wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment
Madonna showed up at Paris Fashion Week looking bold as ever in a blue minidress, fishnet tights, and silver boots.
While hopping into her car, her dress rode up a bit (classic wardrobe malfunction), but she handled it like a pro and kept her cool.
Confidence? Always.
Madonna's 'Confessions II' due July 3
She topped off the look with diamond earrings, a matching necklace, frameless sunglasses, and soft curls; definitely vintage Madonna vibes.
This appearance comes just ahead of her new album Confessions II (dropping July 3), which has fans buzzing.
Earlier this year, she teased the comeback by performing with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella.