Madras HC clears way for TFPC elections
The Madras High Court has allowed the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) elections to go ahead as planned on February 22, 2026.
Four members tried to block the polls by questioning the appointment of retired judge S Rajeswaran as election officer, but the court dismissed their plea, noting they had already accepted his role earlier.
Why the elections matter
These elections are a big deal for over 1,500 producers who are members of the TFPC.
With Tamil cinema still bouncing back from COVID-19 setbacks and past strikes, stable leadership is key to keeping the Tamil film industry running without more disruptions.