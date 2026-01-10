Madras HC delays Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release; fans express disappointment
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, originally set for January 9, has been postponed due to a combination of CBFC actions and a decision by the Madras High Court.
Fans are understandably upset and have voiced their frustration online, but many are still rooting for a big release.
This movie is especially significant as it marks Vijay's final role before he moves into politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
CBFC objections spark debate and industry support
The delay happened because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged content concerns and sent the film to a Revising Committee, which resulted in the certification process being halted or delayed pending review.
This move has reignited debates about censorship in Indian cinema.
Meanwhile, industry figures like Ravi Mohan and GV Prakash Kumar have shown support for Vijay and believe Jana Nayagan will succeed once it hits theaters.