Madras HC delays Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release; fans express disappointment

CBFC objections spark debate and industry support

The delay happened because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged content concerns and sent the film to a Revising Committee, which resulted in the certification process being halted or delayed pending review.

This move has reignited debates about censorship in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, industry figures like Ravi Mohan and GV Prakash Kumar have shown support for Vijay and believe Jana Nayagan will succeed once it hits theaters.