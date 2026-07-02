Madras HC denies bail to 2 in 'Jana Nayagan' leak
The Madras High Court has said no bail for two people accused of leaking Vijay's film Jana Nayagan before its official release, a move that led to as many as 1.2 crore people watched the movie online.
The main suspect, a freelance film editor, allegedly took clips from the editing suite and, with his brothers, uploaded the full movie to Google Drive.
This made it easy for piracy sites like Tamil Rockers to spread the film everywhere.
KVN wins 'Jana Nayagan' streaming ban
KVN Productions, which produced Jana Nayagan, got a court order blocking unauthorized streaming across Indian Internet service providers.
The court kept the accused in custody because of serious charges and fears they might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Two other suspects are still missing, and investigations into money trails from the leak are ongoing.