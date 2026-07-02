Madras HC denies bail to 2 in 'Jana Nayagan' leak Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

The Madras High Court has said no bail for two people accused of leaking Vijay's film Jana Nayagan before its official release, a move that led to as many as 1.2 crore people watched the movie online.

The main suspect, a freelance film editor, allegedly took clips from the editing suite and, with his brothers, uploaded the full movie to Google Drive.

This made it easy for piracy sites like Tamil Rockers to spread the film everywhere.