Madras HC orders probe into Tamil Nadu public library purchases
The Madras High Court has called for a full investigation into fake book purchases for Tamil Nadu's public libraries.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will file an FIR and freeze the accounts of Agal Vilakku Publication and its owner, Mohan.
The court also wants quick action against officials who let this slide.
Ramasubbu exposed fake author listings
This all started with a 2019 petition from Nagercoil resident Ramasubbu, who exposed that old books were being reprinted with fake author names: economist Jean Dreze was even wrongly listed as an author.