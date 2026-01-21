Madras HC reviews CBFC's appeal over 'Jana Nayagan' certification delay Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

"Jana Nayagan," a film that was supposed to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, is caught up in a legal tussle.

The Madras High Court is now looking into the CBFC's (Central Board of Film Certification) appeal after the board was told to give the movie a UA16+ certificate quickly.

The CBFC says it didn't get enough time to respond and points out its earlier recommendation for certification was just provisional.