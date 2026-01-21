Madras HC reviews CBFC's appeal over 'Jana Nayagan' certification delay
"Jana Nayagan," a film that was supposed to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, is caught up in a legal tussle.
The Madras High Court is now looking into the CBFC's (Central Board of Film Certification) appeal after the board was told to give the movie a UA16+ certificate quickly.
The CBFC says it didn't get enough time to respond and points out its earlier recommendation for certification was just provisional.
Why the delay?
The CBFC decided to send "Jana Nayagan" to a Revising Committee after getting a complaint about content possibly hurting religious sentiments and misrepresenting the armed forces.
This move surprised KVN Productions, who say it threw off their release plans.
The court questioned why things were rushed and has now put its decision on hold while both sides wait for answers.