Madras HC reviews petition challenging Joseph Vijay's win over ₹30cr
The Madras High Court is reviewing a petition that challenges Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's election win, alleging that he left out ₹30 crore in assets from his affidavit, even though he declared almost ₹600 crore.
Justice V. Lakshminarayanan raised the question of whether this missing information could count as a "corrupt practice" and possibly sway voters in Perambur.
Court probes Vijay's chartered accountant
The court is also checking if Vijay's chartered accountant might have missed something during the asset declaration.
Voter S. Dinesh filed the petition, pointing to gaps in Vijay's financial details.
Meanwhile, Vijay's lawyer, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, argued that small mistakes like this shouldn't impact an election result and wants the case dismissed for lacking enough legal backing.