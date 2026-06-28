Madras HC to rule July 1 on Nadigar Sangam tenure
The Madras High Court is set to give its verdict on July 1, 2026, over whether Nadigar Sangam's top team, Nasser, Vishal Krishna, and Karthi, can stay in office longer than their original term.
Their tenure was extended from March 2025 to March 2028 after a vote at the group's AGM and approval from the Tamil Nadu government.
Sangam defends extension citing 40L
Plaintiff V Nambirajan says the rules call for elections every three years, so this extension is not fair.
The Sangam argues members backed the move so they could finish building a convention center and save on costly elections (₹40 lakh).
They also pointed out that Nambirajan has not attended AGMs since joining in 2015 and hinted he might be representing others trying to stir things up.
The court will settle things soon.