Madras HC to rule July 1 on Nadigar Sangam tenure

Sangam defends extension citing 40L

Plaintiff V Nambirajan says the rules call for elections every three years, so this extension is not fair.

The Sangam argues members backed the move so they could finish building a convention center and save on costly elections (₹40 lakh).

They also pointed out that Nambirajan has not attended AGMs since joining in 2015 and hinted he might be representing others trying to stir things up.

The court will settle things soon.