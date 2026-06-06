Madras High Court awards Sukanya ₹10.005L, bars Sun TV
The Madras High Court just confirmed that actor R Sukanya has been awarded ₹10,00,500 in damages after Sun TV aired a 1996 interview in which Veerappan made false claims about her.
The court also said the channel cannot broadcast those defamatory comments again, firmly backing Sukanya's right to protect her reputation.
Court: Sun TV failed fact checking
In 1996, Veerappan accused Sukanya of having an affair with a politician's son for political gain, allegations she called completely baseless and deeply upsetting.
The court pointed out that Sun TV did not bother to fact-check or edit the interview, even though it could have.
To make things worse, its apology was hidden away in a magazine instead of being aired on TV.
The court made it clear: broadcasters need to take responsibility for what they put out.