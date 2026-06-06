Madras High Court awards Sukanya ₹10.005L, bars Sun TV

Court: Sun TV failed fact checking

In 1996, Veerappan accused Sukanya of having an affair with a politician's son for political gain, allegations she called completely baseless and deeply upsetting.

The court pointed out that Sun TV did not bother to fact-check or edit the interview, even though it could have.

To make things worse, its apology was hidden away in a magazine instead of being aired on TV.

The court made it clear: broadcasters need to take responsibility for what they put out.