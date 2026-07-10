Madras High Court clears 'Idhayam Murali' release amid Kongara's dispute
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has given the green light for Idhayam Murali to hit theaters, even though director Sudha Kongara tried to pause its release over unpaid dues from her earlier film, Parasakthi.
She says Dawn Pictures owes her ₹8.39 crore, but the judge decided the money issue needs more legal review before any action is taken.
Dawn Pictures denies unpaid claim
Dawn Pictures pushed back in court, saying Kongara had already been paid and that she switched production deals after getting an advance.
They also mentioned losses from piracy and legal battles during Parasakthi's making.
The court declined interim relief while the dispute continues to be heard, but the Atharvaa-starrer Idhayam Murali is still releasing as planned.