Madras High Court clears 'Idhayam Murali' release amid Kongara's dispute Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

The Madras High Court has given the green light for Idhayam Murali to hit theaters, even though director Sudha Kongara tried to pause its release over unpaid dues from her earlier film, Parasakthi.

She says Dawn Pictures owes her ₹8.39 crore, but the judge decided the money issue needs more legal review before any action is taken.