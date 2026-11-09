Madras High Court dismisses 35cr claim against C. Joseph Vijay
Entertainment
Big news for fans: actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay just won a long legal battle over a disputed land deal.
The Madras High Court addressed claims that Vijay made ₹35 crore by selling a building on the land, saying the original 2008 allotment by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board was challenged.
R. Karthikeyan's 2009 land claim rejected
This fight began back in 2009 when a Chennai resident, R. Karthikeyan, argued that the government wrongly gave Vijay land that once belonged to his family.
After years of back-and-forth, the court has now settled it: Vijay keeps the land, and Karthikeyan's claims didn't hold up.