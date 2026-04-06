Madras High Court drops charges against Menon in tax case
Entertainment
Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is officially off the hook in a long-running tax case.
The Madras High Court dropped charges against him after confirming he had resigned as director of Photon Kathas Production back in 2011, well before the company missed its 2013-14 tax filings.
The judge said Menon was not responsible for what happened after he left.
Photon Kathas directors face tax trial
While Menon's name is cleared, other directors from Photon Kathas still have to face trial over the missing tax returns.
The court has told a Chennai district court to wrap up their case within three months, keeping accountability front and center.