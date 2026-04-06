Madras High Court drops charges against Menon in tax case Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is officially off the hook in a long-running tax case.

The Madras High Court dropped charges against him after confirming he had resigned as director of Photon Kathas Production back in 2011, well before the company missed its 2013-14 tax filings.

The judge said Menon was not responsible for what happened after he left.