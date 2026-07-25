Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail in 'Jana Nayagan' leak
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has given anticipatory bail to a man accused of leaking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan online before its release.
The judge pointed out there was not any solid proof tying him directly to the piracy, and also noted that he had helped investigators and even witnessed a co-accused's arrest.
Accused faces conspiracy and copyright charges
Police said the accused and others edited leaked clips into a full movie and uploaded it to sites such as Tamilrockers.
He faced charges including criminal conspiracy and copyright infringement, but since the main investigation is complete and others involved are already out on bail, the court decided he should be granted bail too.