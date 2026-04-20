Madras High Court issues notices on Vijay's affidavit discrepancies
Entertainment
Vijay is in the spotlight after the Madras High Court sent notices to him, the Election Commission, and the Income Tax Department.
The issue? A petition claims Vijay reported very different asset amounts in his election affidavits for Perambur and Tiruchi East, both filed under his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.
Bench flags ₹224cr versus ₹105cr affidavits
The court pointed out that Vijay listed ₹224 crore in movable assets for Tiruchi East but only ₹105 crore for Perambur, a difference of more than ₹100 crore.
Calling this a clear irregularity, the Bench remarked: More than 100 crores not disclosed in one of the constituencies.
Now, all parties have been asked to explain after filing their responses.