Madras High Court issues notices on Vijay's affidavit discrepancies

Bench flags ₹224cr versus ₹105cr affidavits

The court pointed out that Vijay listed ₹224 crore in movable assets for Tiruchi East but only ₹105 crore for Perambur, a difference of more than ₹100 crore.

Calling this a clear irregularity, the Bench remarked: More than 100 crores not disclosed in one of the constituencies.

Now, all parties have been asked to explain after filing their responses.