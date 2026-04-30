Madras High Court opens 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release by June 15

Court account for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' finances

A brand-new account will be set up under legal supervision to manage all transactions, with no payments to any partner of Kondaduvom Entertainment allowed without court approval.

Menon needs to gather funds from investors to clear dues and work with theater owners on picking an official release date.

If more issues pop up, the team can ask for extra time, but this is their best chance yet to get the movie out there.