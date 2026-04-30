Madras High Court opens 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release by June 15
After years of delays, the Madras High Court has given Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, a shot at finally hitting theaters by June 15.
The film's been stuck since 2017 due to financial and legal hurdles, but now there's a clear path forward: release plans can go ahead if investors give the green light and all money matters are handled through a court-monitored account.
Court account for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' finances
A brand-new account will be set up under legal supervision to manage all transactions, with no payments to any partner of Kondaduvom Entertainment allowed without court approval.
Menon needs to gather funds from investors to clear dues and work with theater owners on picking an official release date.
If more issues pop up, the team can ask for extra time, but this is their best chance yet to get the movie out there.