Madras High Court orders Sun TV to pay Sukanya ₹10L
Entertainment
After three decades, the Madras High Court has backed actress R. Sukanya in her fight against Sun TV Network, ordering it to pay her ₹10 lakh.
The dispute started way back in 1996 when Sun TV aired an interview with Veerappan that included false and damaging remarks about Sukanya, which she said hurt both her reputation and career.
Court dismisses Sun TV appeal
The court pointed out that Sun TV could have easily edited out the defamatory comments, but chose not to.
Even though it expressed regret in a magazine, it skipped a proper on-air apology, which would have reached everyone who saw the original broadcast.
The High Court dismissed Sun TV's appeal, finally closing this long legal chapter for Sukanya.