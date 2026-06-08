Madras High Court orders Sun TV to pay Sukanya ₹10L Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

After three decades, the Madras High Court has backed actress R. Sukanya in her fight against Sun TV Network, ordering it to pay her ₹10 lakh.

The dispute started way back in 1996 when Sun TV aired an interview with Veerappan that included false and damaging remarks about Sukanya, which she said hurt both her reputation and career.