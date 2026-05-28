Madras High Court temporarily bars illegal online sharing of 'Peddi'
Entertainment
Worried about leaks and online piracy, the makers of Telugu sports-action film Peddi got a big boost from the Madras High Court.
V Lakshminarayanan has temporarily banned any illegal uploading, sharing, or releasing of Peddi online, so no sneaky downloads or streams for now.
'Peddi' gets 4-week Ashok Kumar order
The court also issued an Ashok Kumar order, which targets copyright violations by unknown offenders.
They warned that piracy could cause "serious loss and prejudice" to the film's creators.
This protection lasts four weeks, with more hearings coming up soon.
Sana directs 'Peddi' releasing June 4
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu. The music is by Oscar-winning A R Rahman.
The movie hits theaters on June 4, so mark your calendars!