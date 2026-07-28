Madurai Bench sends notices over 'Jana Nayagan' objectionable scenes
Entertainment
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sent notices to director H Vinoth, the film's producer, and the CBFC chairperson after a petition claimed some scenes in Jana Nayagan are objectionable.
The court wants their responses before deciding what happens next.
'Jana Nayagan' A certificate challenged
Even though Jana Nayagan got an A certificate (meaning only adults should watch), the petitioner says a court review is still needed.
Separately, there have been reports of minors sneaking into screenings in Chennai, which breaks Indian movie rules.
For now, no scenes have been cut or screenings stopped; the court will decide once it hears back from everyone involved.