Maggie Gyllenhaal to develop 'Creation Lake' film adaptation
What's the story
Maggie Gyllenhaal will develop a film adaptation of Rachel Kushner's novel Creation Lake, reported Puck. The project is a collaboration with Warner Bros., following their previous partnership on the Gothic romance film, The Bride! Gyllenhaal will reportedly produce and direct the adaptation.
Storyline
What is the novel 'Creation Lake' about?
Creation Lake follows the story of Sadie Smith, a 34-year-old American secret agent. Her mission is to infiltrate an eco-activist collective in France using seduction and manipulation. However, as she gets deeper into the commune, Sadie starts questioning her own beliefs. The novel explores themes of identity, history, and radical politics with dark humor.
Acclaim
Gyllenhaal's previous success with adaptations
Creation Lake, a New York Times bestseller, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and longlisted for the National Book Award and the Pen/Faulkner Award for fiction. Gyllenhaal, who is a prolific actor, made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter in 2021. It earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Gyllenhaal.
Recognition
Gyllenhaal to receive President's Award at KVIFF
Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is also set to receive the President's Award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The award will be presented during the festival's opening ceremony, where she will be honored alongside fellow actor-turned-director Jesse Eisenberg. She is also expected to screen The Bride! at this event.