Maggie Gyllenhaal tried using AI, but didn't like the results

During a symposium, Gyllenhaal explained that the project commissioners had asked her to use AI. She complied and used licensable AI trained on licensed Monroe films.

"The idea was that we trained it on her, we then put her face on Dakota's face," she said. However, she later scrapped the idea as "what was coming through Dakota playing Marilyn Monroe was so much more moving, human, alive."

"It fundamentally did not work."