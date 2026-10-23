Magic Moments partners with BMP for 10th edition in Mumbai
Entertainment
Magic Moments vodka is teaming up again with the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) for its big 10th edition, happening October 24 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai.
Expect an energetic mix: more than 20 artists from Bollywood, indie, folk, and Sufi backgrounds are set to perform.
Tickets are up for grabs on District.
BMP drew over 20,000 last year
Since kicking off in 2016, BMP has become a major part of Mumbai's music scene, drawing crowds of more than 20,000 last year.
Magic Moments sees music as a way to connect across generations. Kunal Madan, chief marketing officer, says their partnership with BMP shows that belief in action.
Deepak Choudhary, festival founder, promises this year's edition will be bigger and more diverse than ever.