'Magudam' teaser marks actor Vishal's directorial debut, 35th film
Entertainment
The teaser for Magudam is here, marking actor Vishal's first time as director. He took over the project after creative differences with the original director, Ravi Arasu.
The teaser keeps the story under wraps but teases high-energy action and drama.
This film is a milestone for Vishal: it's his 35th movie and a dream project he's finally bringing to life.
'Magudam' post-production, release next month
Magudam features a strong lineup with Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, Jayaprakash, and John Vijay alongside Vishal.
GV Prakash Kumar's background score really stands out in the teaser.
Filming is done and it's now in post-production, aiming for release next month.