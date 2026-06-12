'Magudam' teaser marks actor Vishal's directorial debut, 35th film Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

The teaser for Magudam is here, marking actor Vishal's first time as director. He took over the project after creative differences with the original director, Ravi Arasu.

The teaser keeps the story under wraps but teases high-energy action and drama.

This film is a milestone for Vishal: it's his 35th movie and a dream project he's finally bringing to life.