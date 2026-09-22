Maguire and Meyer finalize divorce nearly 10 years after split

Even though Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 (and is now engaged to Geoff Ogunlesi), she and Maguire have kept things friendly for their two kids, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.

Meyer recently called Maguire her "best friend" and praised him as a dedicated dad who even gets along well with her fiance.

Their strong family bond was clear when they all stayed together at Maguire's place during the Los Angeles wildfires last year.