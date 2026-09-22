Maguire and Meyer finalize divorce nearly 10 years after split
Entertainment
Tobey Maguire (yep, Spider-Man himself) and Jennifer Meyer are finally wrapping up their divorce, nearly 10 years after they split back in 2016.
Recent court filings from September 18 show they've agreed to officially end their marriage, with any last details being sorted out privately.
Maguire and Meyer maintain amicable co-parenting
Even though Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 (and is now engaged to Geoff Ogunlesi), she and Maguire have kept things friendly for their two kids, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.
Meyer recently called Maguire her "best friend" and praised him as a dedicated dad who even gets along well with her fiance.
Their strong family bond was clear when they all stayed together at Maguire's place during the Los Angeles wildfires last year.