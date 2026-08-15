Mahadevan says India has given him music, family and fame
Entertainment
Singer Shankar Mahadevan, famous for tracks like Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon and Hindustan Hindustan, shared how deeply connected he feels to India.
On Independence Day, he described India as "an emotion that dwells within me," saying the country has given him everything: music, family, fame, and more.
Mahadevan says song from 'Dus' celebrated
Mahadevan reflected on Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon's lasting popularity.
Originally made around three decades ago for Mukul Anand's film Dus as a song everyone could celebrate with, from cricket matches to weddings, it's still played everywhere nearly 30 years later.
For him, singing these songs feels like a prayer and an act of service, showing how music can unite people across generations.