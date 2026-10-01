Mahadevan says musicians must learn craft and traditions amid AI
Entertainment
Grammy-winner Shankar Mahadevan shared his thoughts on AI in music.
He is not against tech or viral hits, but feels it is important that musicians still learn the craft and traditions behind great songs, just like you would study any other subject in depth.
Mahadevan: indie music gives creative freedom
Mahadevan pointed out that making independent music gives artists real creative freedom, unlike the film industry, where there is more pressure.
Even with all his fame, he says creating good music is what truly makes him happy.
He also noticed that Indian listeners now appreciate both big productions and simple, heartfelt performances.