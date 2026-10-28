Mahajani makes directorial and producing debut with Marathi drama 'Rakhandaar'

Directing has always been on his bucket list.

"Initially, the plan was to become a director and then on the way, an actor. I always wanted to make movies. So, having my own unit, office, production house, and telling stories that we want to tell, the way we want to tell them [pushed me to it]. So, the moment I got an opportunity, I started it," he shares.

He's also started his own production house focused on telling stories that we want to tell, the way we want to tell them.

While he's keeping quiet about his role in Rakhandaar, this move marks an exciting new direction in his career.