'Mahakali' 1st look August 24 Khanna reportedly set as Shukracharya
Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna is reportedly set to portray Shukracharya, the traditional guru of the Asuras, in Mahakali, an upcoming film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.
Known for its creative spin on mythology, this universe is getting fans talking again.
The first look drops August 24 with the tagline "24th August - The End Begins."
'Mahakali' blends superhero and Indian mythology
Mahakali is the next major project connected to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, blending superhero vibes with Indian mythology, a combo that really clicked with audiences last time.
Alongside Khanna, Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf also star.
With buzz building for its reveal, it looks like another big moment for myth-inspired movies!