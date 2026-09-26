How did 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' perform at box office?
What's the story
The mythological drama Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, featuring Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora in lead roles, has opened to a disappointing start at the box office. The film, directed by Abhishek Singh, managed to rake in only ₹10 lakh nett on its opening day (Friday). This lackluster performance is attributed to negative reviews from both audiences and critics alike.
Social media backlash
Film facing trolling for AI-generated content
The film is also facing severe trolling on social media platforms, with many users criticizing its use of AI-generated content. This backlash has further contributed to the negative perception of the movie, leaving the fate of the devotional drama almost sealed.
Others have pointed out its low production quality and cheap VFX use.
The movie's performance over the weekend will be closely watched to see if it can recover from this dismal start or not.
Box office comparison
Can it follow in 'Hanuman Ansh's footsteps?
Although if the film manages to establish an emotional connect with the audience, its scale or budget won't have any effect on its box office.
The latest example is Hanuman Ansh, which completed a glorious 50 days in cinemas.
The Neem Karoli Baba film remained slow for the first two weeks. After this, it turned out to be a nationwide hit. It is now swiftly moving toward the ₹300 crore mark domestically.