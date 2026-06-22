'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' trailer sets record with over 10,000 in Cuttack
India's first theatrical pan-India animated feature film about Lord Jagannath just dropped its trailer in Cuttack, Odisha, and it was a pretty big deal.
More than 10,000 devotees showed up at Shrimad Bhagwat Katha for the launch, setting a new record for an Indian animated film's trailer event.
The trailer was officially unveiled by the revered spiritual orator, Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj Ji.
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' releases July 10
Mahaprabhu Jagannath is breaking new ground as the first theatrical pan-India animated feature on Lord Jagannath, using world-class animation to highlight devotion and unity.
Producer Durga Prasad Dalai said the huge turnout proves that heritage wrapped in animation deeply moves all age groups.
The movie hits theaters July 10 in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, so mark your calendars if you're curious!