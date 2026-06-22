'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' trailer sets record with over 10,000 in Cuttack Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

India's first theatrical pan-India animated feature film about Lord Jagannath just dropped its trailer in Cuttack, Odisha, and it was a pretty big deal.

More than 10,000 devotees showed up at Shrimad Bhagwat Katha for the launch, setting a new record for an Indian animated film's trailer event.

The trailer was officially unveiled by the revered spiritual orator, Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Maharaj Ji.