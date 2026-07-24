'Maharaja Hostel' gives Sha and NRD 1st lead roles
Entertainment
Malayalam horror-comedy Maharaja Hostel brings content creators Akhil Sha and Akhil NRD to the big screen for their first lead roles.
Sha, known for his 502,000-strong Instagram following, started making videos during his engineering days in 2018.
NRD switched from the Merchant Navy to full-time content creation after getting his start on TikTok.
Sha and NRD took monthlong workshop
The movie follows three college students dealing with funny situations in a hostel run by a warden.
To get ready for their debut, Sha and NRD took part in a monthlong acting workshop and shared that switching from short-form comedy to film was a real challenge, especially keeping scenes consistent.
Maharaja Hostel is now showing in theaters!