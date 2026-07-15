'Maharaja Hostel' trailer previews haunted hostel comedy directed by Wakan
Entertainment
The trailer for Maharaja Hostel, a new Malayalam film directed by Charu Wakan, just dropped.
It follows a group of engineering students who are pumped for hostel life, until their dorm turns out to be haunted and things get weird fast.
Expect plenty of campus chaos, laughs, and spooky surprises packed into a brief trailer.
'Maharaja Hostel' cast, crew, July 24
The film features Akhil NRD, Akhil Sha, Sharath, and Sandeep in their first on-screen collaboration, with Chithra Nair, Sajin Cherukayil, and Ann Maria in supporting roles.
The eccentric warden MGR brings comic relief as the students deal with ghostly pranks and mysteries.
With music by Aswin Ram and visuals by Ashkar, Maharaja Hostel hits theaters July 24.