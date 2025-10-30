'Maharani' S04 trailer: Huma Qureshi returns to Bihar's political battleground

New season brings in fresh faces, more drama

Qureshi describes the series as something that can almost be called a political fantasy with lots of world-building, as we watch Rani grow from a newcomer to a sharp leader caught up in political games.

This season brings fresh faces—Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary—joining familiar names like Shweta Basu Prasad and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, "Maharani" promises even more twists for fans of gripping fiction.