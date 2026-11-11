'Maharani' Season 5 1st look shows Qureshi's Rani seeking justice
Sony LIV just revealed the first look at Maharani Season five, and yes, Huma Qureshi is back as Rani Bharti.
The new promo hints at a tense season focused on Rani's quest for justice after her son Jai's shocking murder.
Expect plenty of twists as the story gets more personal than ever.
'Maharani' Season 5 arrives in February
The promo shows Rani deeply affected by Jai's tragic death (he had 39 gunshot wounds on his body) and she's determined to make those responsible pay.
This loss pushes her further into politics, and Sony LIV highlights how this season will dive into Rani's struggles on both personal and political fronts.
Maharani Season five drops in February, only on Sony LIV.