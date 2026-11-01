'Maharani' S05 likely to premiere in January 2027
What's the story
Huma Qureshi and the team of Maharani have completed filming for the fifth season. Now, they are gearing up to release the first teaser of this acclaimed political drama. Variety India has reported that the teaser will be released on Sunday (November 1). The team is eyeing a January 2027 release for the new season.
Production insights
Plot details for 'Maharani 5' still under wraps
The fifth season of Maharani was reportedly filmed in various locations, including Delhi, Bhopal, and Ladakh.
Qureshi will reprise her role as Rani Bharti, but the plot details for the new season are still under wraps.
The series, created by Subhash Kapoor, is set against Bihar's political landscape and chronicles Rani's journey from a homemaker to a politician.
Upcoming release
'Maharani 5' team busy with post-production
With filming now complete, Maharani is moving into post-production.
While January 2027 is currently being considered for its return, a final premiere date has not yet been announced.
The fourth season was released on SonyLIV in November 2025 and also starred Shweta Basu Prasad, Rajeshwari Sachdev, and Darsheel Safary, among others.