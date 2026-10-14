Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons Singh over Delhi car sex remark

Singh has skipped three previous summonses, saying he was traveling abroad. Authorities warned that if he keeps missing them, they may begin the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him if he fails to appear on the latest date.

Addressing the controversy, Singh posted a video apology and said the clip had been edited in a way that offended people: "Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies."

This isn't his first run-in with legal trouble. Earlier this year, the Centre was ordered to remove links to Honey Singh's song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing platforms.